In-person sessions are resuming for the Master Gardener Speaker Series

After nearly two years of presentations from virtual speakers, master gardeners are back to in-person sessions.
The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Sumter County Extension Office recently resumed its Master Gardener Speaker Series with three in-person talks on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
With the growth of The Villages that took shape in the last two years, the speakers’ presentations also take place at a new set of locations. The first is 9:30 a.m. at The Villages Public Library at Belvedere, followed by a
1 p.m. session at Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, and ending with a 3 p.m. session at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex.
The in-person speaker series resumed Jan. 25 with master gardener volunteer Ed Bull sharing information on how to grow roses in central Florida.
The next one, scheduled for Feb. 22, will feature fellow volunteer Kate Dilts discussing palm tree selection and care.
