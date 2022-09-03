Improve your skills with music literacy

Kevin O’Connell is on a newfound mission: to teach people how to read music.
To do that, he created a new class for the Enrichment Academy called The Musical Ruler: Reading Music. It’s geared for those who are struggling to read music to help them understand why that is happening.
The class is an in-depth look at the time signature and rhythm of music.
“I’ve enjoyed the a-ha factor,” said O’Connell, of the Village De La Vista. “It’s when a student discovers why they’ve had trouble all their lives reading music. When they discover the reason and how to figure it out, you see that light go off.”
His next class will be held Thursday at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex. To check for availability, visit any regional recreation complex or visit theenrichmentacademy.org.
McConnell has taught two classes so far this year, with about 20 people attending each session.
“We accomplished every goal I wanted to accomplish, as far as what I saw as the purpose of the class,” O’Connell said. “I look forward to teaching as many Villagers as I can.”
