Improv group gets back in the groove

Residents transformed themselves into monsters, roller-coaster riders at a theme park and police officers chasing robbers on the scene — all at the drop of a hat.
This fun-loving group was The Improvisational Theater Club of The Villages, which resumed its first regular club meeting Monday at Rohan Recreation Center, after weeks of meeting virtually on Zoom.
Unlike regular theater with scripts, improvisational theater actors make up their own lines on the spot for comedic effect. They may have a character and a setting, but after that, scenes can go anywhere, said group leader Mike Roth, of the Village of Osceola Hills.
Since March, the club held meetings on Zoom, though some elements of improv don’t translate well on the computer, Roth said.
