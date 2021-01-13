Improv Club pushes forward as it practices new Zoom skits

Improvisational Theater Club of The Villages leader Mike Roth began Monday’s meeting by asking member Christine Sigel to review the rules of improv comedy.
“Say the first thing that comes into your addled brain,” Sigel joked. The other is say “yes, and,” she added.
Members are saying “yes, and” to keeping the club moving forward as they transition back to virtual meetings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The club had been meeting in person from 6:30-8:20 p.m. on the first and third Monday for beginners and the second and fourth Monday for intermediate/advanced members at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex.
