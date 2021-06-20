illager Backstory: Bob Disinger

Bob Disinger has always had an interest in law enforcement, but he also had an interest with working with youth to keep them out of trouble.
Born in January 1945 in Attica, New York, a small town near Buffalo, Disinger said he grew up near the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility, where his father worked as a correction officer.
“It was one-half mile from the edge of my driveway,” Disinger recalled. “You could barely see it through the trees, but it was there. Everyone in the town basically worked at it, and it became like a small community with a wall around it. Inmates were assigned to neighborhood homes to do odd jobs so as a kid, we always knew which inmates could fix bikes or have the good stories — we didn’t see them as a criminal, for the majority they were just a person at the wrong place at the wrong time.”
