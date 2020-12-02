Hyperbaric oxygen therapy promising

New research shows residents can take their health to new heights with a treatment offered at a local facility. Aviv Clinic in the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment for which patients sit in a chamber or “suite” that allows them to breathe in 100% pure oxygen in a highly pressurized environment. HBOT is commonly used to treat ailments such as decompression sickness and non-healing wounds, but growing research not only shows it can improve the aging process — it may reverse it. Protective structures at the end of chromosomes called telomeres shorten as we age. Once telomeres shorten enough that they can no longer protect a chromosome as a cell splits, that cell no longer replicates. Those “stuck” cells become senescent cells, which contribute to aging and age-related disease. HBOT treatments can lengthen telomeres and reduce the percentage of senescent cells in the body, according to a study published last month from Tel Aviv University. “The Holy Grail of aging is telomeres and senescent cells,” said Dr. Shai Efrati, principal investigator on the study and director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center in Israel. “If we want to reverse biological aging, we have to lengthen telomeres.” In the small study, healthy adults age 64 and older participated in 60 HBOT sessions. Researchers compared blood samples from 26 participants taken before and after treatment and found telomeres on chromosomes grew longer instead of shorter and the percentage of senescent cells in the overall cell population was reduced.
