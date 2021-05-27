State leaders are offering an incentive to Floridians for preparing for the hurricane season early.
By shopping for supplies during a 10-day holiday period that starts Friday, they won’t have to pay sales tax on certain items.
Friday will mark the start of this season’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday, during which Floridians may purchase staples of hurricane preparation like batteries, weather radios and generators with no sales tax included.
The 10-day tax holiday will run through June 6.
“With (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) recently predicting an above-normal season, it is important now more than ever that Floridians take advantage of this tax holiday to ensure they are prepared,” Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, said in a statement. “I encourage all Floridians to take advantage of this great sales tax holiday to make sure your family, home and your property are protected.”
