Hurricane season coming into its peak

The record-setting activity of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is not over yet. A two-week outlook from Colorado State University suggests we’re in for more tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean after forecasters tracked “vigorous easterly waves” with potential of forming. While it remains to be seen whether they’ll be as devastating as Hurricane Laura in the Gulf Coast or short-lived over water like Tropical Storm Omar, the chance of above-normal hurricane activity reminds Floridians to be prepared for a storm impacting the state. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two named storms, Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene. Both are currently on a northwest track. Paulette is aiming toward Bermuda and the Southeast coast, but it currently poses no threat to land, according to the hurricane center. It’s too early to tell whether Paulette will impact Florida.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.