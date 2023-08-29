Hurricane do's and don'ts

What to do...
DO: STAY INDOORS UNTIL DANGER PASSES
Just because the hurricane leaves town doesn’t necessarily mean it is safe to go back outside. Debris from damaged homes, vehicles and trees may pose a hazard in backyards and roads. Flood waters may contain contaminants, raw sewage and mosquitoes, and exposure may lead to flu-like symptoms. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends people stay indoors until local public safety officials can confirm it is safe. Also, be aware of potential weather hazards that may linger after a hurricane passes, such as extended rainfall and flooding, the American Red Cross stated.
DO: KEEP YOURSELF AND YOUR HOME SECURE
If you haven’t evacuated within six hours of a hurricane’s arrival, plan to stay at home or where you are and let your friends and family know of your location, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Close storm shutters. Remember to stay away from windows, because flying glass from a broken window can injure you. If you haven’t already secured loose items in your front yard or backyard, such as lawn furniture and bicycles, do so now. Hurricane-strength winds can pick up any object left unsecured outside or not taken indoors, causing it to act as a projectile that can damage lives and property.
DO: KEEP A STOCKPILE OF WATER FOR DRINKING
Use bottled water or tap water stored in containers prior to the storm’s arrival for drinking, cooking, cleaning and bathing in the event tap water is contaminated after a hurricane. Emergency officials recommend stocking 1 gallon of water per person per day. If you have no bottled water and must use tap water, in the event of contamination, boil water for at least one minute and let it cool before using it, the National Weather Service stated.
DO: STAY INFORMED ON AIR AND ONLINE
A battery-powered AM/FM radio or NOAA weather alert radio will provide information even in the event of a power outage. Listen to WVLG radio (AM-640, 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM) and follow the Daily Sun on Facebook and Twitter under the handle @vdailysun for live updates.
What not to do...
Don’t: DRIVE UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY
Not only may roads be blocked by flood waters and debris, but limited visibility during heavy rainfall may lead to accidents, according to AAA, the Auto Club Group. Motorists should stay off the roads unless necessary when a hurricane strikes because of the rain and wind hazards. AAA recommends turning on the car’s headlights to see better when driving in heavy rainfall, but to avoid using high beams because the brighter light can reflect off the rain. If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, immediately get out of the car and seek higher ground, the Red Cross stated. According to the nonprofit organization, it takes just 6 inches of fast-flowing water to knock a person down and 2 feet of it to float a car.
Don’t: GO NEAR DOWNED POWER LINES
Downed, loose or dangling power lines can pose a fatal hazard from electrocution. Duke Energy urges people to consider any wire on the ground energized and dangerous. Duke customers may report downed power lines by calling 800-769-3766 and Sumter Electric Cooperative members may do so by calling 800-732-6141.
Don’t: USE A GAS-POWERED GENERATOR OR GRILL INDOORS
Never use a gas-powered generator or barbecue grill indoors, because doing so allows deadly carbon monoxide gas to spread through doors, windows and vents, SECO Energy stated. For similar reasons, the Red Cross discourages using any gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-powered appliance inside a home, garage, shed or other enclosed area.
Don’t: EAT SPOILED FOOD OR OPEN REFRIGERATOR OFTEN
If a power outage longer than four hours occurs, perishable food in a refrigerator or freezer may spoil, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stated. Throw out meat, poultry, fish and eggs exposed to temperatures above 40 degrees. You may also use coolers filled with ice to keep food cold in a power outage. The Agriculture Department also suggests keeping an appliance thermometer in the fridge and freezer to track the temperature when the power is out; the freezer should be at or below zero and the fridge must be 40 degrees or lower. Keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as long as possible.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.