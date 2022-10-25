Hundreds step up for Villages’ first Making Strides 5K fundraiser

Christina White and her friends understand the importance of support while battling breast cancer.
The three friends walked in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K on Saturday at The Villages Polo Club.
White was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and she said having a strong support system is key for patients going through cancer treatments.
White, of the Village of Amelia, walked alongside Ashley Gandy and Julie Bonnie, both of Ocala, to show their support for cancer patients. All three friends are oncology nurses, and they see firsthand the toll cancer takes on a person.
“We do these charity walks as often as we can,” Gandy said. “We feel it’s important we show our patients we support them at work as well as outside of work.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.