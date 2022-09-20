Hundreds of local women veterans gathered for the historic Villages Honor Flight all-women mission reunion

For Julie Bridgeman, the veterans who took part in the first all-women Villages Honor Flight have become like family to her.
Having the opportunity to gather again with all of the other women who joined her on Mission 53 was special.
“It’s sweet to reunite,” said Bridgeman, a retired member of the U.S. Army and a resident of the Village of Piedmont.
On Sept. 15, more than 150 women veterans and their honor flight guardians reunited at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake to look back on their historic mission.
“I’d like to thank all of you for making this the most fun honor flight ever,” said Liza Walters, Mission 53’s flight director.
In May, Villages Honor Flight embarked on the state’s first all-women’s honor flight, a two-day trip during which local women veterans visited war memorials across Washington, D.C.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.