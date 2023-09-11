Hundreds attend Brownwood Wine Walk event

Colleen Farr-Borghi and Ron Borghi were impressed with the wine and food at the Brownwood Wine Walk after only visiting a few businesses on Friday.
The Village of Hammock at Fenney couple couldn’t choose what was their favorite.
“That would be hard to decide,” Colleen said. “Do I have to pick one?”
The square was filled with people eager to try different wine paired with food from businesses in Brownwood and other portions of The Villages.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.