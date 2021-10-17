Humane Society renovates, looks for volunteers

Volunteer coordinator Teri Stillwaugh, of the Village of Ashland, hugs a cat in the newly refurbished outdoor cat area Thursday at the Leesburg Humane Society, Inc.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

If you enjoy hanging out with cats of all ages, The Leesburg Humane Society could use your help.

Volunteer and Events Coordinator Teri Stillwaugh said the shelter needs 10 volunteers right now, but she will take as many volunteers as she can get.

Volunteers can come from all backgrounds, she said, and they can do whatever duties they are comfortable with.

Stillwaugh specifically wants volunteers who will cuddle and socialize with the shelter's cats.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.