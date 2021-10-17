Humane Society renovates, looks for volunteers

If you enjoy hanging out with cats of all ages, The Leesburg Humane Society could use your help.
Volunteer and Events Coordinator Teri Stillwaugh said the shelter needs 10 volunteers right now, but she will take as many volunteers as she can get.
Volunteers can come from all backgrounds, she said, and they can do whatever duties they are comfortable with.
Stillwaugh specifically wants volunteers who will cuddle and socialize with the shelter's cats.
