Hula troop celebrates member’s 80th birthday

The rainbow of brightly colored flowers in hair and long, flowing skirts on hips matched the brightness of spirit on Aug. 1 in the Village of Hadley.
Members of Aloha ‘O Ka Hula celebrated the 80th birthday of Bill Ray, former master of ceremonies and storyteller for the hula performance troop, with a golf cart parade and hula dance.
Violet Ray said she couldn’t let her husband’s 80th pass without doing something special, though she wasn’t sure what that would look like. Bill had been recovering in a Villages rehabilitation facility for three months after a hospital stay.
“I said, ‘I don’t know if he’ll be out in time for this birthday, but if so we could do a golf cart parade,’” Violet said.
If not, she considered recruiting members to dance outside the facility. But a week before his birthday, Bill was released.
