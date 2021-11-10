Hula hooping on the square

Arms and feet were moving, hips were rotating and faces were smiling Tuesday morning at the Hula Hoop Workout event at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
More than 40 people gathered in the crisp, cool air to enjoy this month’s outdoor exercise session sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
“It was great, especially with the blue sky and sunshine,” said participant Kim Nati, of the Village of Monarch Grove. “The large group brings so much energy. It’s joy, packaged in a square.”
