Hula hooping gains popularity in Villages as socially distant exercise

The Happy Hula Hoopers class met on Tuesday at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex to exercise.
The class, led by Nancy Brodbeck, combines near-constant hula hooping with arm movements and leg lunges to engage the whole body.
Brodbeck said hula hooping is a good full-body exercise because it engages your back and abdominal muscles as you keep the hoop spinning.
While she didn’t create the class herself, Brodbeck took over as the instructor in October of 2018.
“I took the class for years,” she said. “When the leader announced she was stepping down, I couldn’t see it disappear, so I volunteered to be the new leader.”
