HS senior cheerleaders perform at Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Villages High School senior cheerleader Tanner Banes said performing at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl was a “magical” experience.
She and four other Villages High School cheerleaders performed during the pre-game performance Monday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, where the Louisiana State University Tigers faced off against the Purdue University Boilermakers. Calling themselves “Five Star Cheer,” the team consisted of seniors Banes, Emily Sales, cheer captain Gralynn Munz, cheer captain Brooklyn Webb and Jaden Young. “It was a 10/10 experience—it was really fun and I enjoyed every second of it,” Sales said.
