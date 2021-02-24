How we give

Don Huggins, the coordinator of the Wildwood Food Pantry and a Village of Glenbrook resident, volunteers his time to make sure those in need within Sumter County receive food. The pantry, located at 300 Mason St. in Wildwood, is continuing to collect food. It is a shared ministry between New Covenant United Methodist Church and Wildwood United Methodist Church. It is open from 8:30 a.m. – noon weekdays for donations and from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays to hand out food to clients. The food pantry has been around for more than 15 years and is always willing to lend a hand not only to clients but also nearby food pantries in need.

 John DeClerk, Daily Sun

It’s almost impossible to fall through the cracks in The Villages, where a massive army of volunteers spends tremendous time and energy helping those in need. Somehow, they always say, they get back more than they give. Here are some dispatches from the front lines of philanthropy this week:

$2,000: The amount the Busy Bakers, a nonprofit made up of volunteers who bake items to donate to local food pantries, gave Feb. 15. The donation went to local food banks, including the Wildwood Food Pantry in Wildwood and Beyond The Walls food pantry in Fruitland Park. The money is being used for nonperishable foods for clients in need.

Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls, has collected 5,500 pairs of shoes for families in Haiti. This ministry, “Shoes for the Sole,” is a combined effort between Heritage Community Church, Beyond the Walls and local businesses. The refurbished shoes will be sold at a reduced cost to families in Haiti with proceeds benefiting Beyond the Walls.

