How we give

Don Huggins, the coordinator of the Wildwood Food Pantry and a Village of Glenbrook resident, volunteers his time to make sure those in need within Sumter County receive food. The pantry, located at 300 Mason St. in Wildwood, is continuing to collect food. It is a shared ministry between New Covenant United Methodist Church and Wildwood United Methodist Church. It is open from 8:30 a.m. – noon weekdays for donations and from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays to hand out food to clients. The food pantry has been around for more than 15 years and is always willing to lend a hand not only to clients but also nearby food pantries in need.