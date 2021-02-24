How we give

It’s almost impossible to fall through the cracks in The Villages, where a massive army of volunteers spends tremendous time and energy helping those in need. Somehow, they always say, they get back more than they give. Here are some dispatches from the front lines of philanthropy this week:
$2,000: The amount the Busy Bakers, a nonprofit made up of volunteers who bake items to donate to local food pantries, gave Feb. 15. The donation went to local food banks, including the Wildwood Food Pantry in Wildwood and Beyond The Walls food pantry in Fruitland Park. The money is being used for nonperishable foods for clients in need.
Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls, has collected 5,500 pairs of shoes for families in Haiti. This ministry, “Shoes for the Sole,” is a combined effort between Heritage Community Church, Beyond the Walls and local businesses. The refurbished shoes will be sold at a reduced cost to families in Haiti with proceeds benefiting Beyond the Walls.
