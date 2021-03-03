How we give

Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity: Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization helping families build and improve places to call home. Above, Doris Meyer, a Habitat for Humanity site supervisor, works on homes sponsored by Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter. Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter also works with Villages Habitat for Humanity, a group working with the nonprofit organization in The Villages. Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter is hosting a limited-space pink champagne party from 6–8 p.m. today at the Leesburg Center For the Arts in Leesburg to kick off the Women’s Build Program. For more information, contact Lacie Himes at Lacie@habitatls.org.
