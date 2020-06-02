How to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors

There’s a familiar visitor accompanying that breath of fresh air this time of year — one not leaving any time soon.
Sweltering temperatures are here to stay.
“Thank God for air conditioning,” said Dave Towle, WVLG senior forecaster.
Temperatures hit the 90s last week. Residents can expect slightly cooler surroundings this week, with highs in the 80s and rain, Towle said.
“We’ll do the swing back to the 90s probably beginning next week,” he said.
During the pandemic, many have sought outdoor activity as a healthy way to leave the house while maintaining social distance.
That can continue in the summer, but residents should be proactive to avoid heat-related health risks, said Amy Wixted, population health manager for The Villages Health.
“Outside activities have so many health benefits, so we want to be sure that individuals are taking advantage of them in healthy ways to reduce their risks of heat-related illnesses,” she said.
When untreated, these conditions can be deadly, but preventive measures can help residents spend time outside while protecting their health.
Wixted recommends scheduling outdoor activities for earlier in the morning or later in the day to avoid the worst of the heat, trying to stay in shaded areas when out later in the day and wearing loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.
