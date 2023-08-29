How to stay safe during the storm

Hurricane Idalia is projected to intensify and threaten Florida in the coming days. Here’s what you need to know to ride it out safely.
Q: What essential supplies will I need?
Nonperishable food to last 5-7 days, water (1 gallon per person, per day), medications, flashlights, batteries, cash, cellphone charger, battery-powered weather radio, toiletries, and gas in your vehicle. Find complete tips at floridadisaster.org.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.