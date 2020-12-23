How to keep healthy through the holidays

Decorations, gatherings and fun foods all contribute to a happy holiday season.
But some of these pastimes can cause stressful situations such as falling, the possibility of getting sick or unwanted weight gain. Kristen Curtis, registered dietitian and population health supervisor with The Villages Health, said staying healthy during the holidays doesn’t have to mean avoiding your favorite treats. Keeping your nutrition in check during the holidays comes down to indulging in moderation then getting back on track. “The important thing to remember is the holiday season is typically about three months, so if we use the entire season as a free-for-all and indulge the entire time, that’s when we get into trouble” she said.
