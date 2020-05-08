How should our schools teach tolerance?

Federal investigators are concerned about the potential for hate crimes against minorities in the wake of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, according to the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Neo-Nazis are attempting to turn the outbreak into a recruiting tool by twisting the public health crisis to bolster their white supremacist, anti-government agenda, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.
In a letter last month to law enforcement officials around the country, Wray wrote that his agency remains “concerned about the potential for hate crimes by individuals and groups targeting minority populations in the United States who they believe are responsible for the spread of the virus.”
In the past five years, the number of hate groups operating in America has spiked 11% to more than a thousand — the majority of which are neo-Nazi — according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremist groups.
