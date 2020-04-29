How our gardens have grown while we’re at home

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.