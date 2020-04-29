How our gardens have grown while we’re at home

In Roger Azzarello’s backyard, cucumber vines with large green leaves and yellow blossoms climb to the top of a trellis while dozens of hot banana pepper plants line the walls and fences in raised beds and multicolored pots.
Azzarello has grown his own food since moving into his home in the Village of Pennecamp, but never on this scale. Gardens like Azzarello’s are feeling the love all over The Villages as residents turn to the hobby with their newfound free time.
Alisha Brown, co-owner of Brown’s Country Market in Oxford, said foot traffic has quadrupled since people started spending more time at home.
Young tomato, squash and herb plants sold out about 10 days after the announcement of Florida’s stay-at-home order.
