How Florida honors its agricultural ancestry, traditions

For a family owned and operated farm, it’s rare to reach 100 years. The Great Depression, hurricanes, citrus freezes and greening — to name a few — have all presented challenges to Florida farmers season after season. For the tenacious few who continue those agricultural traditions that put Florida on the map, the state honors them, their legacies and their contribution to the local economy through the Century Pioneer Family Farms program, instituted in 1985 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Donna and Duane Goodwin, owners of Goodwin Orchids in Leesburg, obtained the designation in 2019.
