When Wendy Bustin learned of the deadly flooding that struck eastern Kentucky late last month, she knew Open Door Community Church had to help those affected the most.
"We are a church that helps others, and if that means loading up a truck with supplies and driving to where help is needed the most, we will do that," said Bustin, who serves as associate pastor at Open Door Community.
The Summerfield church is one of several houses of worship, faith-based aid groups and others doing what they can to help those in eastern Kentucky, where at least 39 people were killed as a result of the flooding.
Open Door Community is currently collecting donations to fill a truck that will go to eastern Kentucky. The campaign is similar to one the church ran to benefit Louisiana hurricane victims in October 2020.
