Houses of worship plan fashion shows to benefit charity

The season is bringing fashion shows to The Villages-area faith community with three houses of worship planning such events over the next couple of weeks.
Temple Shalom of Central Florida’s Sisterhood holds its 2023 Fashion Show and Buffet Lunch at 11 a.m. today at Rohan Recreation. Doors open an hour beforehand.
“This is the second time we are holding the fashion show at Rohan,” said Susan Feinberg, of the Village of Pennecamp, who is co-chairing this year’s show with Phyllis Tess. “Attendees love the fact that the fashion show is taking place in The Villages.”
