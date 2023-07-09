Houses of worship helping kids get head start on the school year

Members of Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir Campus are well aware that a large percentage of children in the area are living in poverty.
That’s why the church’s upcoming shoe and sock drive isn’t just a nice thing to do, it’s a necessity.
“Many children in the Lake Weir area do not have access to new shoes,” said Debbie Schuettler, operations manager of Hope Lutheran’s Lake Weir Food Pantry. “Many will be forced to return to school next month with ruined or ill-fitting shoes. We need to support these deserving children.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.