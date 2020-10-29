Houses of worship heed call to aid storm survivors

It was a busy Wednesday morning in Summerfield, as members of Open Door Community Church, The Villages Louisiana Club and others packed a large U-Haul truck with supplies headed to Lake Charles, Louisiana, a community recently devastated by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“We weren’t able to do an official count of supplies, but we received enough donations to fill the lobby of the church, as well as the front of our Evangelical Bible Mission office next door,” said Wendy Bustin Gallegos, associate pastor at Open Door. “Residents from across Summerfield, The Villages and elsewhere heard our request and offered to help.”
That request came in a flyer found in the Open Door lobby. It said “Help Us Take Relief Aid to the People of Louisiana, Who Have Been Devastated By Two Hurricanes.” On the other side of the flyer was a complete list of items that the church requested. Helping Louisiana means a great deal to both Gallegos and her father, Open Door Pastor the Rev. Gerald Bustin.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
