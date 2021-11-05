Houses of worship celebrate veterans with outreach

Houses of worship in and around The Villages are marking Veterans Day with special worship and events Saturday and Sunday, going beyond their everyday efforts to honor and remember those who served our country. The weekend’s plans include a “Mess Hall” breakfast of doughnuts and coffee at Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, which begins its festivities at 9 a.m. Sunday outside the sanctuary. “We then have the Villages Honor Guard enter the sanctuary to present the colors, followed by the singing of the national anthem,” said Pastor Chuck Padgett of Trinity Assembly of God. “We then present a slideshow of congregants, family members and others who are veterans.”
