Houses of worship celebrate America with community

The Fourth of July is just days away, and area houses of worship are celebrating with congregational and community events leading up to the fireworks.
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church marked Independence Day Thursday with Celebrate Freedom: Triumph of the American Spirit, a pair of concerts at The Villages church.
“This was a show laced with patriotic songs and inspiring melodies from across the homefront,” said Bill Doherty, music director for St. Timothy Roman Catholic. “This performance told the story of the history of our great country and celebrated everything that defines us as Americans.”
Doherty directed the concert, which included performances by the St. Timothy Roman Catholic choir, as well as special guests Sam Reynolds, Debbie Garrett, Heather Ard, Andrew Struhar and other performers from the Central Florida Lyric Opera Oxford Assembly of God will celebrate America with “God and Country Day,” which takes place after 10 a.m. services Sunday on church grounds.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.