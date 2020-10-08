Houses of faith offer options for fall fun

Autumn is here, and area houses of worship are marking the season by organizing and holding fall festivals and Halloween-centric festivities for congregants and the community. Amazing Grace Lutheran Church is moving forward with plans to host an Octoberfest from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 4886 County Road 472 in Oxford. Event organizer and Village of Bonnybrook resident Lois Schaefer said the church has set up guidelines to make sure attendees can have fun and be safe. “Honoring CDC guidelines, we are limiting capacity to the first 150 people who register on the church’s website,” she said. “This will allow us to accommodate for food and beverages. In addition, we ask that attendees bring their own chairs, and we encourage everyone to wear masks.” Amazing Grace Lutheran’s Octoberfest will feature the accordion stylings of Vince Demor, as well as an outdoor concert by saxophonist Eirinn Abu, who will perform songs off his latest album, “Sax in the Country.” Schaefer said a free-will offering will be made during the concert. In addition, there will be activities and games for people of all ages.
