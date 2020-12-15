Hotel California brings sights, sounds of the Eagles to The Villages

With the sounds of rock and roll and a stage filled with smoke and lights, last night The Villages Polo Club was transported back to ’70s Southern California.
Hotel California took them on that trip down a dark desert highway with their show “A Salute to the Eagles” at the first night of the Open Air Concert Series at The Villages Polo Club.
In 1972, a unique sound was emerging from the Southern California music scene, spoke a disembodied voice as the concert began.
That sound took on a life of its own, the voice continued, taking the band on a near decade-long journey and leaving a mark on their fans as one of the most celebrated rock and roll bands in recent memory.
“Join us now for a trip down a dark desert highway,” it said. “Feel the cool wind in your hair and experience the Grammy-award winning sounds that defined a generation.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.