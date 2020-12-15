Hotel California brings sights, sounds of the Eagles to The Villages

Hotel California Live plays at The Villages Polo Club. Hotel California was the first act in the Open Air Series, performing “A Salute to The Eagles.”

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

With the sounds of rock and roll and a stage filled with smoke and lights, last night The Villages Polo Club was transported back to ’70s Southern California.

Hotel California took them on that trip down a dark desert highway with their show “A Salute to the Eagles” at the first night of the Open Air Concert Series at The Villages Polo Club.

In 1972, a unique sound was emerging from the Southern California music scene, spoke a disembodied voice as the concert began.

That sound took on a life of its own, the voice continued, taking the band on a near decade-long journey and leaving a mark on their fans as one of the most celebrated rock and roll bands in recent memory.

“Join us now for a trip down a dark desert highway,” it said. “Feel the cool wind in your hair and experience the Grammy-award winning sounds that defined a generation.”

