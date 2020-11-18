Hot topic: nutrition for aging seniors

Richard Matwyshen has had an interest in health and nutrition for most of his life, and even more so when his mom needed help with her lifestyle choices. The Village Valle Verde resident continues to educate himself and others through the Nutrition and Health Club he leads. The club is open to any Villages resident who wants to learn about and discuss nutrition, he said, and residents have access to other resources to learn more about the effects of their food choices. The Villages Health’s Learning Center provides free educational classes to the public in person and online. Nutrition-focused classes offered at the learning center include broader topics like Healthy Holiday Eating, Mindful Eating and Decoding the Nutrition Facts Label, as well as more specialized offerings, such as Nutrition for Chronic Kidney Disease, Nutrition for a Healthy Gut and Nutrition for Osteoporosis.
