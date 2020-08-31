Hospital prepares to welcome back additional volunteers

UF Health The Villages Hospital sent volunteers home at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Some returned last month and hospital staff looks forward to seeing even more return next month.
At the beginning of July, about 200 volunteers returned to work at offices in the east campus at 1501 N. U.S. Highway 441 as golf cart shuttle drivers driving people to and from the parking lot and to Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, a thrift store at 106 W. Lady Lake Blvd. in Lady Lake. Proceeds from the store help support the hospital.
The hospital recently received clearance to bring back about 70 non-clinical volunteers to work in the cafe, gift gallery and at the front desk. It hopes to welcome their return as early as Sept. 7.
Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator for UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, said safety precautions have been put in place.
