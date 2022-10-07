Hospital Auxiliary Foundation puts call out for more help

Beth Malak has spent more than 7,000 hours helping others.
She started volunteering with the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation about seven years ago, when she fully retired because she wanted to help people.
“I wanted to find something to do with my time that was beneficial to others that also let me have a fun time,” the Village of Sabal Chase resident said.
Malak is now the chairwoman for Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, the thrift store in Lady Lake that’s affiliated with the auxiliary foundation. And the foundation is looking for more people like her.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the auxiliary had more than 1,000 volunteers helping in more than 40 departments, said Lou Emmert, the foundation’s volunteer coordinator. But numbers dropped drastically, and the foundation is working hard to find more people to help.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
