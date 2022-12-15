Hospital Auxiliary Foundation has a new director

Jenna Krager is looking forward to helping guide UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation into its next chapter.
Following Dick Campbell’s retirement, Krager is the new executive director and president of the auxiliary foundation for the hospital. Her first day was Monday.
She said she’s excited to learn about the different programs within the auxiliary as well as the people and the community.
“This is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing,” Krager said. “I love to build relationships, I love to make a difference. To me, our health is the most valuable possession, and health care is something that impacts every single member of a community.”
