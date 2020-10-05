Hospice welcomes back volunteers, searches for more help

While the majority of The Villages Hospice House volunteers are counting the days until they can return, some are already back into the swing of things.
After sending volunteers home in March to keep them and patients safe from COVID-19, Cornerstone Hospice House recently welcomed about 40 of its volunteers back to greet guests and to work in the kitchen.
While not all of the approximately 145 volunteers received permission to return, the ones that have are glad to be back, and The Villages Hospice House is looking to add more volunteers. For the past two weeks, only those in the kitchen prep or greeting positions have been allowed to physically return to Cornerstone Hospice House. Volunteers who were visiting patients in their homes were allowed to return to their duties within the last week but are still limited to patients receiving home care instead of working with patients who temporarily call Cornerstone Hospice House home.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.