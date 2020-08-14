Horseshoe pits added to Bradenton Rec center

Even for a friendly neighborhood contest, the logistics can get unwieldy with too many people around just one horseshoe pit.
“For a couple of years, we’d be trying to run maybe a dozen people through one pit,” said Joe Clouse, who gets together with his Village of Hillsborough neighbors for regular gatherings. “It took quite a while to do a round-robin.”
Things should move faster starting this week, with the debut of two new pits at Bradenton Recreation Center. Finishing touches came Monday, and Clouse came out Tuesday with friends to ring in the additions.
