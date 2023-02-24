Horns Aplenty to make solo concert debut

Horns Aplenty is trying something new. Instead of strictly practicing music each week, the resident French horn ensemble has been rehearsing for its first solo concert.
“It’s exciting and scary,” group leader and founder Lesan Van Syckle said. “When you have a goal to (give a concert) for real, it makes it more pressing. It makes us stay organized.”
The group, conducted by Karen Buckley, performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at New Covenant United Methodist Church.
