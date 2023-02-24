Horns Aplenty to make solo concert debut

Karen Buckley, right, of the Village of Sanibel, conducts Horns Aplenty during its rehearsal at New Covenant United Methodist Church. The resident French horn ensemble is preparing for its first solo concert.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Horns Aplenty is trying something new. Instead of strictly practicing music each week, the resident French horn ensemble has been rehearsing for its first solo concert.

“It’s exciting and scary,” group leader and founder Lesan Van Syckle said. “When you have a goal to (give a concert) for real, it makes it more pressing. It makes us stay organized.”

The group, conducted by Karen Buckley, performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at New Covenant United Methodist Church.

