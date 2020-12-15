Hope Lutheran reopens South Campus in Everglades Rec Center

On Feb. 2, Hope Lutheran Church held its first services at its new South Campus at Everglades Recreation Center. A little over a month later, those services came to a halt due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“The congregations from all three of our campuses made the pivot to virtual worship without issue during the shutdown,” said the Rev. Bruce Dillman of Hope Lutheran. “We knew that services at Everglades would eventually resume, but it was just a matter of when.”
In-person worship resumed earlier this fall at Hope Lutheran’s South Campus, and the church is getting the word out that South Villagers have an option to attend a Hope Lutheran service close to home. Services take place at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays at Everglades.
Hope Lutheran made its first steps toward having a campus in the South Villages in the spring of last year, when the church launched worship at Rohan Recreation Center on Kristine Way. Dillman said Rohan was a wonderful place to meet, but the church soon realized it may need a larger place to worship.
