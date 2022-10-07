Hope Lutheran Church supports unique deaf sanctuary

There are at least 70 million people who are deaf, according to a 2015 report by the World Federation of the Deaf.
But when it comes to members of the deaf community and their involvement in religion, that number is much lower.
“It’s believed that just 2% of those 70 million are Christ-followers,” said Pastor Lori Fuller of Palms Deaf Church, a Florida-based worship community focused on experiencing and sharing the love of Christ through American Sign Language. “That means 98% of the world’s deaf have no connection to God. That’s mind-boggling.”
Fuller addressed a gathering of the Men and Women of Hope on Sept. 15 at Hope Lutheran Church’s Central Campus.
“You can go to church anywhere,” she said. “But the deaf community regularly experiences a lack of access in the traditional church. If there’s no interpreter, no programs, there’s no access.”
