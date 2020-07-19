Hope grows here

The world is watching as scientists race to find a COVID-19 vaccine. As with every breakthrough medical treatment before, they won’t be able to do it alone. Volunteers must first participate in clinical trials testing safety and efficacy before treatments are passed to the consumer.
Villagers have long raised their hands to take part in medical research conducted here, though no COVID-19 vaccine trials are currently recruiting locally. Some trials paused at the start of the pandemic are starting again with additional safety measures in place.
Florida Cancer Specialists in The Villages has the oncology practice’s highest clinical trial participation in the state, only falling behind drug development units in Lake Mary and Sarasota offices that offer early-phase clinical trials, said FCS medical oncologist Dr. Maen Hussein.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.