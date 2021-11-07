Scientists and physicians continue their mission to solve some of medicine's toughest puzzles, including cancer, Alzheimer's disease and much more.
As with every breakthrough medical treatment before, they won't be able to do it alone.
Volunteers must first participate in trials that test breakthroughs for safety and effectiveness before treatments are passed down to the consumer. Villagers have long raised their hands to take part in medical research conducted here. Such high levels of interest helped bring the UF Health Precision Research Center to The Villages this year.
"There's a real sense of altruism from the people in the room, benefiting people who don't have the opportunity to live in a community like The Villages," said UF Health Precision Research Center director Carla VandeWeerd.
Florida Cancer Specialists in The Villages has the oncology practice's second highest clinical trial participation in the state. Residents also sign up for studies for conditions such as dementia at Charter Research and Synexus. Mary Day is one of thousands of Villagers who have taken part in trials at Synexus' The Villages office, which opened six years ago.
