Honor the legacy of WWII heroes

The effort to honor the great heroes of World War II is truly a race against time. Each day, hundreds of WWII veterans in America — the voices of the Greatest Generation — leave us. Locally, Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages is leading the way to ensure their legacy and the values they represent are passed on to future generations. To mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Great Conflict, residents have donated $21,245 to purchase bricks for all World War II veterans living in The Villages. The bricks will be unveiled at a special ceremony on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 2020. Please help us ensure that every living World War II veteran receives this honor by submitting their names to Daily Sun Senior Reporter Steve Straehley at steve.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com or 352-753-1119, ext. 5228.
