Honor Flight seeks sponsors for golf tournament

Villages Honor Flight is looking for sponsors for its annual golf tournament, set for Oct. 22.
In addition to the $100 entry fee, VHF needs sponsors to bring in funds for veterans’ trips to Washington, D.C., and other programs.
Villages Honor Flight’s mission is to take veterans from Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to honoring their service.
“It’s very important — it’s our largest annual fundraiser,” said Frank Moravcik, the event chair.
Sponsors may buy signs, starting with an 18-by-24-inch “Honor a Vet” one for $30. Those signs may honor a living or a deceased veteran.
