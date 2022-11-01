Honor Flight Mission 57 takes local veterans on a virtual trip

Every moment of Villages Honor Flight’s flightless Mission 57 on Saturday was amazing for Andrea Horan.
“It just was fantastic,” said the U.S. Army veteran, of Homosassa. “These people have such heart, and I just have never met anybody like them.”
Seeing all of their smiles, receiving thanks and being surrounded by so many other veterans is something Horan will never forget, she said.
For the second time this year and the 16th time since the hub started, Villages Honor Flight took veterans on a virtual Honor Flight experience. Veterans who are older or have mobility issues typically attend flightless missions because they cannot physically make the trip to Washington, D.C.
Thirty local veterans were part of Mission 57, representing all branches of the military except the U.S. Coast Guard. Mission 57 veterans served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and periods throughout the 1950s and 1970s, said Liza Walters, the mission’s flight director.
