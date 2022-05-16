Honor Flight Mission 52 returns to fanfare

Sonny Merrick had tears in his eyes as he talked about the young students who thanked veterans like him during Villages Honor Flight mission 52’s stop at the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
“(That meant) everything,” said Merrick, an Ocala resident who served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1970. “To see young kids pouring their hearts out to us and thanking us so they could be there.”
Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, a crowd gathered at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake to welcome back the 66 veterans and their guardians as they returned from a long day in Washington, D.C.
Villages Honor Flight takes local veterans on trips to Washington, D.C., to see their war monuments. Veterans like Merrick spent the day experiencing the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery and touring the U.S. Air Force Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and many others, said Al Arnold, mission 52’s flight director.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.