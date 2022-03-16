Honeymooners make their way to The Villages

A trip to sunny Florida — just what a Brooklynite needs in the middle of winter. The Kramdens and the Nortons got a dose of sunshine in Smash Productions’ show “The Honeymooners: From New York to The Villages,” and so did the audience at the upbeat show. When Ralph Kramden (Gary Chubeck) and Ed Norton (Bill Krone) find out about a Raccoon Club convention happening in The Villages, they can hardly wait to get to the Sunshine State. Yet things are never that easy for the Honeymooners.
To join the club on the trip, Ralph has to take the place of Ed’s co-worker in the sewer, arriving home with a face full of mud.
Their wives, Alice Kramden (Janet Maloney) and Trixie Norton (Tina Shapiro) are itching to tag along on the boys’ trip.
