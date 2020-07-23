Honeybees continue fight for survival

The buzzes are more likely to be silenced in the summer. As new data showed a high rate of honeybee colony losses last summer, early evidence from local beekeepers suggest this year will be challenging as well. The latest data on America’s beekeeping from the Bee Informed Partnership showed mixed results on colony losses in the 2019-20 season: Unusually low winter losses. But after months of reduced losses, declines have once again escalated past 30%. In winter 2018-19, a record colony-loss rate of 38% was posted, according to the Bee Informed Partnership. The numbers then improved to losses of 20% last summer and 22.2% last winter. But the summer 2019 colony loss rate was 32%, up from the previous summer’s 20% loss rate. It’s the highest summer loss percentage since the Bee Informed Partnership began tracking beekeeping data in 2006.
